Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari took centerstage during the ruckus in Parliament on Thursday, as she treated the injured BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Being a qualified doctor who had a successful practice before joining full time politics, Byreddy Shabari immediately jumped into action, as senior BJP MP Sarangi got injured during the brawl with Opposition Congress MPs.

The doctor politician, swiftly administered the first aid to 69-year-old Pratap Sarangi and accompanied him till ambulance for further treatment. The visuals of Byreddy Shabari treating and showing care and concern towards senior MP from Orissa, are going viral, making her popular across India.

A firebrand woman leader, Byreddy Shabari was also seen arguing with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, when he came to see injured Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Byreddy Shabari, a first time MP from TDP represents famed Nandyal Loksabha constituency. Hailing from a political family, she quickly earned a name for herself in the tough political arena. Already she has attracted Telugu people with her speeches in Loksabha. Now she has won hearts of BJP supporters across India, by treating injured BJP MP during critical situation.