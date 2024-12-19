Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board

Telangana former Minister Srinivas Goud made serious allegations against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, saying that devotees from Telangana are meted out a step motherly treatment at Tirumala temple.

Srinivas Goud, spoke to media after having Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala. He explained how Telangana devotees and leaders are neglected by TTD Board.

“The only relationship Telangana people have with Andhra Pradesh is Tirumala Tirupati temple. Every Telangana person wishes to visit Tirumala and offer hair to the Lord Balaji. It is very emotional connection. But I’m pained to say that Telangana devotees are being neglected in Tirumala,” said Srinivas Goud, making serious allegations.

“There was no Telangana and Andhra feeling when state was united at Tirumala. Even after bifurcation, BRS govt coordinated well with both Chandrababu Naidu Govt and YS Jagan Govt and ensured good experience at Tirumala. But I don’t know what happened. We are seeing a different scenario now,” further said Srinivas Goud.

BRS senior leader complained that Telangana politicians, businessmen and even devotees are facing neglect at Tirumala temple. He urged AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to look into the matter.

The newly formed TTD Board has promised to offer better experience for devotees visiting Tirumala. It also banned politicians from speaking politics at Tirumala.

With BRS senior leader directly complaining on TTD Board itself, it has to be seen how the Board members will respond.