x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board

Published on December 19, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus
image
Kejriwal Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar, Seeks Support from Andhra CM Naidu
image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake

Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board

Telangana former Minister Srinivas Goud made serious allegations against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, saying that devotees from Telangana are meted out a step motherly treatment at Tirumala temple.

Srinivas Goud, spoke to media after having Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala. He explained how Telangana devotees and leaders are neglected by TTD Board.

“The only relationship Telangana people have with Andhra Pradesh is Tirumala Tirupati temple. Every Telangana person wishes to visit Tirumala and offer hair to the Lord Balaji. It is very emotional connection. But I’m pained to say that Telangana devotees are being neglected in Tirumala,” said Srinivas Goud, making serious allegations.

“There was no Telangana and Andhra feeling when state was united at Tirumala. Even after bifurcation, BRS govt coordinated well with both Chandrababu Naidu Govt and YS Jagan Govt and ensured good experience at Tirumala. But I don’t know what happened. We are seeing a different scenario now,” further said Srinivas Goud.

BRS senior leader complained that Telangana politicians, businessmen and even devotees are facing neglect at Tirumala temple. He urged AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to look into the matter.

The newly formed TTD Board has promised to offer better experience for devotees visiting Tirumala. It also banned politicians from speaking politics at Tirumala.

With BRS senior leader directly complaining on TTD Board itself, it has to be seen how the Board members will respond.

Next Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP Previous BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus
else

TRENDING

image
Kejriwal Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar, Seeks Support from Andhra CM Naidu
image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake
image
Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3

Latest

image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus
image
Kejriwal Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar, Seeks Support from Andhra CM Naidu
image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake

Most Read

image
Byreddy Shabari wins hearts, treats injured BJP MP
image
Srinivas Goud makes serious allegations against TTD Board
image
BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

Related Articles

VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event