Home > Politics

BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

Published on December 19, 2024 by swathy

BJP and Congress MPs turn Parliament into circus

Ruling BJP and Opposition Congress MPs have turned Parliament into a Circus on Thursday, with competing protests and slogans. With MPs from both sides resorting to even physical aggression, unruly scenes were witnessed in the Parliament.

According to various reports from national media outlets, two BJP MPs Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi, were seriously injured as the ideological fight between Congress and BJP MPs turned into a real fight.

Speaking on the issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju complained that two BJP MPs were seriously injured as Rahul Gandhi pushed them. Kiran Rijiju even mocked Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether Leader of the Opposition learned martial arts to beat BJP MPs.

While BJP made efforts to blame Congress for the ruckus in Parliament, Grand Old Party hit back saying, it was BJP MPs who obstructed Rahul Gandhi’s entry into the House, leading to all the hullabaloo. Congress even complained that’s its national president and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge was injured in the brawl.

Only the MPs present at the spot will know who provoked first and who is responsible for this ruckus. But the protests and counter protests over Amit Shah’s comments on Ambedkar have surely led to a circus by BJP and Congress MPs.

