Home > Movie News

Kejriwal Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar, Seeks Support from Andhra CM Naidu

Published on December 19, 2024 by swathy

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has written a strongly-worded letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, expressing concern over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament.

In the letter dated December 19, 2024, Kejriwal highlighted that Shah’s remark about “chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar becoming a fashion these days” has shocked the nation. The AAP leader characterized these comments as disrespectful and revealing of BJP’s perspective towards both Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Kejriwal emphasized Ambedkar’s significant contributions, noting his Columbia University doctorate and his role in authoring the Indian Constitution. He particularly stressed Ambedkar’s lifelong fight for equal rights for marginalized sections of society.

The Delhi leader expressed disappointment that instead of apologizing, Amit Shah defended his statement, with additional support from the Prime Minister, which Kejriwal described as “adding insult to injury.”

