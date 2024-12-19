x
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake

Published on December 19, 2024

Baby is a cult classic in Telugu cinema and the film minted massive money in its final run. The film’s director Sai Razesh is busy with the remake in Hindi. The pre-production work is going on from the past one year and the shoot commences next year. Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Baby.

Yashvardhan Ahuja is being trained and the shoot starts in summer. Sai Razesh along with his team is on a hunt for the right actress in the film. They are on a hunt for a fresh face in the remake of Baby. The title of the film is yet to be finalized. Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and SKN are the producers. More announcements will be made next year officially.

