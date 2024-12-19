x
Home > Politics

How YS Jagan misused AP Fibernet to benefit RGV

Published on December 19, 2024

How YS Jagan misused AP Fibernet to benefit RGV

AP State Fibernet Limited Chairman GV Reddy

AP State Fibernet Limited Chairman GV Reddy said, previous YSRCP Government has illegally paid Rs 2.10 Cr to director Ram Gopal Varma, misusing power. GV Reddy held a press conference to brief about the present status of the AP State Fibrenet Limited.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy Govt has completely misused its power and damaged all the institutions. AP Fibernet is the best example. While CM Chandrababu Naidu had set up and developed AP Fibernet into a full fledged and robust organization by spending about Rs 3513 Cr between 2014-19, former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has completely distructed it. While there were 10 lakh connections during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, these were decreased to 5 lakhs during YSRCP Govt tenure,” said GV Reddy, explaining how YSRCP Govt mismanaged it.

“Chandrababu Naidu founded AP Fibernet with the noble intention of offering internet and cable services to AP people at economical cost. But YS Jaganmohan Reddy completely spoiled its. Ironically, though Fibernet connections decreased during YSRCP tenure, employees and expenditure increased,” further said GV Reddy.

According to inputs from AP Fibernet, while there were 108 employees during TDP tenure, the number rose to 1360 in YSRCP tenure. The spending on salaries increased from Rs 40 lakh per month to more than Rs 4 Cr.

“YS Jaganmohan Reddy had completely misused AP Fibernet. While salaries were paid from AP Fibernet, those employees worked in YSRCP leaders houses. YSRCP Govt has misused power even in case of director Ram Gopal Varma. While Ram Gopal Varma’s Vyuham movie got just 1863 views, YSRCP Govt paid Rs 2.10 Cr to the director,” said GV Reddy, revealing how YSRCP misused and mismanaged AP Fibernet Corporation.

