x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Adah Sharma Throwback 2024
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3

Published on December 19, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake
image
How YS Jagan misused AP Fibernet to benefit RGV
image
Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3
image
Exclusive Interview With Pushpa2 fight master Nabakanth
image
All eyes on Baby John

Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3

shankar about game changer and indian3

Top director Shankar has delivered the biggest disaster in his career through Indian 2. The entire Indian cinema was left in shock with the content and the film’s performance at the box-office. Speaking to a leading Tamil magazine, Shankar said “I did not expect negative reviews for Indian 2. Indian 3 will be good and it will release in theatres in 2025”.

Speaking about his upcoming release Game Changer, Shankar said “I am very satisfied with the way Game Changer has shaped up. It will bank on a new screenplay and the film will be racy. It will be a political commercial drama. The episodes between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah will be the major highlights of Game Changer”. The film is announced for January 10th 2025 release. Dil Raju is the producer and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. A grand pre-release event of the film will be held on December 21st in Dallas, USA.

Next How YS Jagan misused AP Fibernet to benefit RGV Previous Exclusive Interview With Pushpa2 fight master Nabakanth
else

TRENDING

image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake
image
Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3
image
All eyes on Baby John

Latest

image
Govinda’s son to make his debut with Baby Remake
image
How YS Jagan misused AP Fibernet to benefit RGV
image
Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3
image
Exclusive Interview With Pushpa2 fight master Nabakanth
image
All eyes on Baby John

Most Read

image
How YS Jagan misused AP Fibernet to benefit RGV
image
Charlapalli Railway Terminal: Hyderabad’s New Modern Railway Hub Opens on December 28
image
Paritala Ravi Murder Case – Five Accused Granted Bail After 18 Years

Related Articles

VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses Kriti Sanon Indian Weddings Attire Adah Sharma Throwback 2024 Samyuktha Menon In Bachhala Malli Event Amritha Aiyer In Bachhala Malli Pre Release Event Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot Poses Amyra Dastur As a Wildflower Sobhita Dulipala’s Banjara themed Homage Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Sithara Gattamaneni About Mufasa Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event