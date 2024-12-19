Shankar about Game Changer and Indian 3

Top director Shankar has delivered the biggest disaster in his career through Indian 2. The entire Indian cinema was left in shock with the content and the film’s performance at the box-office. Speaking to a leading Tamil magazine, Shankar said “I did not expect negative reviews for Indian 2. Indian 3 will be good and it will release in theatres in 2025”.

Speaking about his upcoming release Game Changer, Shankar said “I am very satisfied with the way Game Changer has shaped up. It will bank on a new screenplay and the film will be racy. It will be a political commercial drama. The episodes between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah will be the major highlights of Game Changer”. The film is announced for January 10th 2025 release. Dil Raju is the producer and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. A grand pre-release event of the film will be held on December 21st in Dallas, USA.