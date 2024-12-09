CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a 20-foot statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat. The statue reflects Telangana’s culture, with traditional elements like a green saree, bangles, a nose ring, and a necklace of beads. It also represents the fighting spirit of leaders such as Chakali Ailamma and Sammakka-Saralamma.

The unveiling event saw arrangements for one lakh women to participate. CM Revanth Reddy also honored Ande Sri, the writer of the state song, Gangadhar, the designer of the statue, and sculptor Ramanareddy for their contributions to the project.

Apart from this, today he made a historic announcement in the Telangana Assembly about the Telangana Talli statue and its cultural significance. He declared that December 9 would be celebrated every year as Telangana Talli Avatara Utsavam to honor the state’s identity.

During the Assembly session, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the Telangana Talli statue symbolizes the long struggle for Telangana’s self-governance and cultural pride. He clarified that the statue, which was previously in use, had no official recognition until now.

Symbol of Unity and Cultural Identity

CM Revanth Reddy described Telangana Talli as the collective emotion of Telangana’s four crore people. He stated, “Telangana Talli united the people during the statehood movement and inspired the spirit of Telangana. The statue is more than an artifact; it reflects the culture and sacrifices of our people.”

The design of the statue represents Telangana’s history, traditions, and struggles. Its serene expression symbolizes resilience and hope, while its platform reflects the state’s revolutionary movements and sacrifices.

Rename Telugu Talli Flyover

MLC Teenmaar Mallanna proposed renaming the Telugu Talli Flyover in Hyderabad to Telangana Talli Flyover. He stated that the change would better align with Telangana’s cultural aspirations and identity.

Cultural Revival and Pride

Revanth Reddy announced “Janani Jaya Jaya He” as the official state anthem. He also announced that the government now officially recognizes “TG” as the abbreviation for Telangana, spreading the state’s cultural identity globally. He concluded that, “Telangana Talli reflects our culture, history, and sacrifices and this statue will inspire future generations to carry forward our identity and values.”

-Sanyogita