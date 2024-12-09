x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case

Published on December 9, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case

From the past one day, there have been a lot of speculations going on about the differences in the Manchu family. None of them stepped out to make things official or condemn the ongoing rumors. Manchu Manoj was rushed to a hospital last evening and several medical tests are conducted. As predicted, the young actor approached the Pahadi Shareef Police Station this evening and he filed a case. He has submitted all the medical reports for the tests that he underwent yesterday. Surprisingly, he did not mention the person’s name who was behind the attack.

Manchu Manoj was attacked by some of the aides and the supporters of Mohan Babu as per the speculations. Manchu Vishnu has issued a statement that he is in the USA. Manchu Lakshmi who is residing in Mumbai returned back to Hyderabad today and she met Manoj in his residence. For now, Manoj is quite strict on his act and he decided to file a case. There are ongoing disputes and differences over the sharing of the properties in the family. Manoj is also expected to interact with the media soon.

Next CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue Previous Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Latest

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Most Read

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics