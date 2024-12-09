x
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale

Published on December 9, 2024 by swathy

Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale

drinker sai trailer

Interesting love entertainer Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles, is getting released on December 27th. Today, the makers released a captivating trailer that showcases Dharma’s intense love story, marked by his raw emotions and unfiltered actions towards the women in his life.

The trailer opens with Drinker Sai’s violent love proposal to Bhagi, followed by their sweet and charming romantic moments. Bhagi’s irritation with Drinker Sai’s behavior adds a fun dynamic, while the chemistry between Dharma, Aishwarya, Ritu Chowdary, and the supporting characters provides plenty of light-hearted entertainment.

The energetic score by Sree Vasant further enhances the impact of the trailer. As the trailer progresses, it shifts to the emotional and painful heartbreak moments in the love story, which leave a strong impact. Filled with youthful energy, fun interactions, and a compelling romance, the teaser strikes a deep chord with the audience.

The perfect combination of intense love and quirky elements creates a unique and exciting atmosphere that promises an unforgettable experience. The film, carrying the intriguing tagline “Brand of Bad Boys,” is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemasa and Smart Screen Entertainments.

The cast of Drinker Sai includes a mix of established and emerging talents such as Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdhury, and Fun Bucket Rajesh, among others. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, Drinker Sai is inspired by real-life events and promises a unique blend of drama and action.

