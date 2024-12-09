Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

The Elections for the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association (TFTDDA) were held yesterday and Joseph Prakash has been elected as the new President for the Association. A news broke out that top choreographer Jani Master has been expelled from the Association as he was facing charges of sexual assault against a woman choreographer. The case is under investigation and Jani Master is out on bail. After the speculations came out, Jani Master released a short video byte calling them rumors and he also clarified that he would proceed legally against the elections of Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association.

“A fake news came out this morning that I was expelled from the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association. Please do not believe in such rumours. I am a member of Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association and my card is active. I am fighting against the elections that were held yesterday and I will reveal more details very soon. I thank everyone for supporting me. Some of the channels are spreading fake news without verifying the authenticity. No one can remove anyone. No one has the right to stop work and talent. I can work anywhere. I am currently working on a song and it will be announced soon. The rehearsals are going on for now. I always respect my Union and I will fight against the recent elections held” told Jani Master.