x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December

Published on December 9, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December

RRR is the biggest blockbuster of the country, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing the prominent roles. The filmmakers have now announced a documentary titled ‘RRR: Behind And Beyond’ that will provide fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie. The makers have released a captivating poster, showcasing director SS Rajamouli at the helm, and indicating that the documentary will reveal the story behind the film’s triumph. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this documentary, which is set to premiere this December. “The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! RRR: Behind & Beyond Documentary film coming this December #RRRBehindAndBeyond #RRRMovie” told the official statement from the makers.

There is no clarity about if the team of RRR is collaborating with any digital giant for the release of the documentary. More details about RRR: Behind and Beyond will be announced soon. SS Rajamouli is currently busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie that will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film starts rolling next year and it is said to be a stylish action adventure.

Next Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled Previous Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
else

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December

Latest

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Most Read

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics