CMO and Secretariat make Vizag real capital of AP?

Usually, the seat of Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Ministers offices will be treated as the functional capital city of any state or country. Even in South Africa, most of the government activity runs from its administrative capital named Pretoria. The seat of administration sees government activities round the year. The seat of legislature functions seasonally and only for a few days or weeks during a year. Whereas, year-long activities in administrative capital bring in greater development in its vicinity. This is why there is a lot of opposition to the shifting of administration from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. If this happens, CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s dream of taking sweet revenge against the one particular community will come true.

Jagan Reddy may be talking about 3 Capitals. Practically speaking, Kurnool and Amaravati can no longer be called capitals. They would just be the seats of High Court and Legislature respectively. From day one, YCP leaders are bent on shifting Capital to kill Amaravati. As there is lot of opposition from different sections, Jagan smartly came out with the 3 Capitals idea. It would be wrong if Jagan Reddy thinks that the people are believing his story of decentralised administration. Already, some rivals are telling Jagan to shift Legislature to Vizag while continuing Amaravati as administrative capital. This will also convince Amaravati farmers as their land contributions for State Capital will not go waste.