Anupama Parameshwaran making her comeback

Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameshwaran who shot fame with Premam signed a series of Telugu films. From the past few months, the actress has been struggling to sign a Telugu film. She was last seen in Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Rakshasudu and her performance received decent response. Anupama Parameshwaran hasn’t signed any new film post Rakshasudu in Telugu.

The latest update is that Anupama Parameshwaran has been roped in as the leading lady in Nikhil’s upcoming film Karthikeya 2. The film is the sequel for Karthikeya and Anupama Parameshwaran will replace Swathi in this action thriller. The film will be bankrolled by People Media Factory and will start rolling early next year.