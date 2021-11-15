Collector quits IAS, to join TRS!

Siddipet Collector P.Venkatrama Reddy has tendered resignation to IAS on Monday (today).

He is likely to join TRS soon.

P.Venkatrama Reddy is considered very close to TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Due to this, he was posted as Siddipet collector in 2016.

Since then, he continues to work as Siddipet collector.

Venkatrama Reddy hit headlines several times due to controversies.

He was recently caught on camera threatening seed dealers that he would send them to jail if they sell paddy seeds to farmers. He even said that he will not listen to Supreme Court or High Court even if seed dealers move courts and obtain orders against his ban on paddy seeds.

Venkatrama Reddy also created a controversy by touching the feet of CM KCR during the inauguration of new Siddipet Collectorate Complex in June this year and took his blessings.

This invited criticism from all quarters who questioned how can an IAS officer touch the feet of political leaders.

Venkatrama Reddy, a 2007 batch IAS officers still has service of 10 months. He is due for retirement in September 2022.

However, he reportedly wants to join politics and contest as TRS candidate in 2023 December Assembly polls from any constituency in Siddipet district.