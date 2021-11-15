Jagan to do a major rejig of AP administration?

One does not know whether YS Jagan will undertake a cabinet reshuffle or not, but an administrative rejig appears to be on cards in Andhra Pradesh. Sources in the CMO say that several principal secretaries could be transferred. The reason? At least two senior IAS officers are attaining superannuation by the end of November.

Sources Say that principal secretary of Revenue Usha Rani and principal secretary, education Satish Chandra are retiring by the end of the month. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma too is superannuating by November-end. But in his case, the state government has asked for a three-month extension to him. In all probability, he would get an extension.

In the event of Sameer Sharma not getting an extension, another senior officer will have to be appointed to the post. Two new officers have to be appointed to replace Usharani and Satish Sharma. Sources say that senior officials like MK Krishna Babu and Poonam Malakondaiah have also been in their present positions for over two years. So, there is a likelihood that these two officials too could be moved.

If Poonam Malakondaiah is replaced, then there is a need for new appoints for the agriculture and animal husbandry wings. Sources say that Jagan is planning a major reshuffle the state administrative machinery n a big way. Let’s wait and see how things unfold.