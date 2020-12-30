Complete Look of fcuk movie (Father Chitti Umaa Kaarthik)

FCUK Movie First Look came together like pieces of a puzzle. Right from the release of Jagapati Babu solo poster to releasing each lead actor poster, Sri Ranjit Movies has created a buzz with the unique tagline. Now atlas we get the Complete Look of the movie characters. However even the complete look hasn’t answered much questions and the curiosity has only risen further. Producer K L Damodar Prasad seems to have not only again come up with a unique name but based on the first look a fun filled romantic movie. Director Vidyasagar appears to have extracted the best from the actors as they all appear to be brimming with happiness. We have to now wait and watch for more info from Sri Ranjit Movies to get to know more about this intriguingly unique film.

