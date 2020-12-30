Salman Khan’s Radhe seals the biggest Indian deal post-Covid

The coronavirus pandemic shattered the film industry and the exhibition industry is yet to resume completely. Several Bollywood films released on OTT platforms and several biggies are lined up for summer release. Salman Khan wrapped up the shoot of his next film Radhe and the action entertainer is directed by Prabhudeva. Zee Studios acquired the complete rights of the film for a whopping price of Rs 230 crores. This includes the entire theatrical, satellite, digital and music rights of Radhe.

This is the biggest ever deal for any Indian film after the attack of the coronavirus pandemic. Disha Patani is the heroine and Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda will be seen in other crucial roles. Radhe is the official remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws and the movie is gearing up for Eid 2021 release.