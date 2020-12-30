AP Govt GO ordering licenses mandatory for dogs, pigs

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh is already facing allegations of increasing taxes, charges and fines on the general public. Now, the Government issued a curious GO making it mandatory for getting licenses for dogs and pigs in the State.

Henceforth, no dog or pig can roam the streets and lanes anywhere in the State without a license. No pet owner can take their dogs out without having this license. If caught without a license, the local officials would slap a fine of Rs. 500 fine on the violators. The GO was already issued by the panchayat raj department. The GO was issued by Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi.

What more, the Government said that it would collect Rs. 250 additional fine per day besides collecting the original penalty. When taking licenses, the owners should bring health fitness certificates for their pets from the veterinary officers concerned. Once the licenses expire, the owners should necessarily get new licenses within 10 days.

The panchayat raj department has issued orders to the villages to issue tokens to all those who are owning dogs and pigs. These token numbers should hang around the necks of pets all the time.