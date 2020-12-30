Solo Brathuke So Better to stream on Zee Plex

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is the first ever Telugu film to release in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic. The film released on December 25th across the Telugu states on 50 percent occupancy basis. Zee Studios acquired the complete rights of the film and they released the film in theatres through Dil Raju and UV Vamshi. The film is expected to have a decent run in theatres.

Zee Studios is in plans to stream the film on their digital platform Zee Plex on pay per view basis. Solo Brathuke So Better will be available on Zee Plex from January 1st and can be watched by paying Rs 149. The film would be available for Zee5 subscribers for free from February. Directed by Subbu, Solo Brathuke So Better is a youthful entertainer. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady and BVSN Prasad is the producer.