‘Connect’ is more than just a horror movie: Nayanthara

‘Connect’ is slated to hit the screens on December 22. The horror movie is extremely special to Nayanthara not only because she is a fan of the genre but also because her husband Vignesh Shivan has produced this 99-minute, semi-experimental film.

Co-starring Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher, the technically superior film marks the return of filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan. In an interview, Nayanthara suggests that she warmed up to the script of ‘Connect’ mainly because it’s more than just a horror movie.

“It is based on a male doctor’s family and the situations that happened to them during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The film starts with how a doctor has to report to work come what may and how his family responds to the situation at hand,” Nayanthara says.

The protagonist’s family is Christian in the film and the theme of Satan is a crucial part of the narrative. Anupam Kher plays a Christian priest who pulls off a never-heard-before task over a Zoom call. Nayan says that playing the part was like a walk in the park for the ‘Kartikeya 2’ artist. As for Sathyaraj, he has a sentimental part in the movie.

The film has got cinematography by Manikantan Krishnamachary, editing by Richard Kevin, and music by Prithvi Chandrasekhar. Nayan and director Ashwin brought in the sharp-witted team, making sure that the scares are not run-of-the-mill.

Talking about her life after marriage, Nayan says that life is like it was before. “I have known Vignesh for 8-9 years. Nothing has changed professionally. I have probably signed more movies than before. For women, nothing should change after marriage unless it is their choice,” the ‘GodFather’ and ‘Sye Raa’ actress says.