Sensational Special Of The Year From VeeraSimha Reddy

Balayya’s dance moves and Shruti Ha Special Of The Year From Veera Simha Reddy

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy will hit the theaters on January 12th as Sankranthi Special. All the promotional material that is out so far has ticked the right boxes and expectations are very high on this Gopichand Malineni’s directorial.

The team is now releasing the third single ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu’ – the item song from the film. We do not get to see the heroine in the poster but Balakrishna looks stunning in a Black Blazer and cool Sunglasses. The makers call it the Sensational Special Song of the year and given Thaman’s form, it should not be difficult.

The two songs released so far – Jai Balayya and Suguna Sundari are rocking on the top of music charts. Particularly Suguna Sundari stunned everyone with Balayya’s dance moves and Shruti Haasan’s glamor.