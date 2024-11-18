Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP

MLA Buchaiah Chowdary has brought serious allegations against Aurobindo Medical Services’ operation of 108 ambulances in Andhra Pradesh, sharing a concerning personal experience that questions the efficiency of emergency medical services in the state.

According to MLA Buchaiah Chowdary, he witnessed a road accident while traveling with an MP. “We called 108 immediately, but the ambulance failed to arrive even after 20 minutes,” he revealed. The situation became so dire that they had to transport the accident victim to the medical college in their personal vehicle.

The MLA Buchaiah Chowdary didn’t stop at criticizing the service quality. He alleged that the ambulance service contract was deliberately awarded to Aurobindo to benefit MP Vijayasai Reddy’s relatives, suggesting this arrangement has compromised the quality of public healthcare services.

Aurobindo Medical Services, operated by the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, has been managing the state’s emergency medical services since July 2020. The service handles approximately 2,400 calls daily across Andhra Pradesh, operating both 108 emergency ambulances and 104 mobile medical units. These services were designed to provide free transportation and medical care, particularly focusing on underprivileged communities.

While the foundation claims to offer essential emergency care and mobile healthcare services to remote areas, recent incidents have sparked serious debates about response times, service management, and transparency in contract allocation. This controversy has intensified discussions about the broader state of healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident highlighted by MLA Buchaiah Chowdary adds weight to growing concerns about emergency medical services in the state, raising questions about the effectiveness of private partnerships in public healthcare delivery.

-Sanyogita