Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema and in a career spanning for four decades, he has done fewer films when compared to his co-stars. He is known to be the Mr Perfect of Bollywood. The actor delivered back-to-back flops and they disturbed him badly. The actor during his recent interview revealed that he joined mental health therapy along with his daughter Ira. He said that the sessions have helped him with self-improvement efforts.

“Therapy has been extremely beneficial. I believe Ira encouraged me to pursue this path. I would highly recommend therapy to anyone who feels they could benefit from it. In addition, Ira and I have begun attending joint therapy sessions. We see a therapist together to work on improving our relationship and addressing the longstanding issues we have faced” told Aamir Khan. The top actor is currently holding talks with South filmmakers and he will announce his next film in 2025.