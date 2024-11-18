x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Witness Chay, Pallavi’s Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema and in a career spanning for four decades, he has done fewer films when compared to his co-stars. He is known to be the Mr Perfect of Bollywood. The actor delivered back-to-back flops and they disturbed him badly. The actor during his recent interview revealed that he joined mental health therapy along with his daughter Ira. He said that the sessions have helped him with self-improvement efforts.

“Therapy has been extremely beneficial. I believe Ira encouraged me to pursue this path. I would highly recommend therapy to anyone who feels they could benefit from it. In addition, Ira and I have begun attending joint therapy sessions. We see a therapist together to work on improving our relationship and addressing the longstanding issues we have faced” told Aamir Khan. The top actor is currently holding talks with South filmmakers and he will announce his next film in 2025.

Next Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP Previous Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
else

TRENDING

image
Witness Chay, Pallavi’s Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work

Latest

image
Witness Chay, Pallavi’s Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli
image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Most Read

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks