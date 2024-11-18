Rajamouli takes a small break from Work

SS Rajamouli is occupied with the pre-production work of his upcoming film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film starts rolling next year and the pre-production work reached the final stages. Everyone is aware about the efforts that Rajamouli invests in his films. He took a small break from his busy schedules for the wedding of Sri Simha, the younger son of legendary music composer MM Keeravani. The pre-wedding celebrations kick-started yesterday and Rajamouli will stay away from work till the wedding gets completed. He is expected to return back to work by the end of this month.

The yet-to-be titled film is expected to start rolling in February. Rajamouli has finalized the actors and technicians already. They will be announced at the right time. More updates about the film are expected to be announced soon. The film is a forest adventure and it will be extensively shot in various countries of the globe. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music for this untitled actioner. Mahesh Babu is busy preparing himself for the film.