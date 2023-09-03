Controversy: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Comments on Sanatana Dharma, Reactions, Condemnations and Clarifications

Tamil Nadu’s politics was embroiled in controversy after Tamil Nadu State Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin made remarks about Sanatana Dharma that sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters. Details are as follows.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Comments that stirred up the Controversy:

Speaking at a conference titled ‘Eradicating Sanatana Dharma From the Society,’ organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatana Dharma to ailments like mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and Corona, suggesting that it should be eradicated like these diseases. He said that he appreciates the title as it talks about the eradication of Sanatana Dharma instead of just opposing it.

Criticism from BJP and other Hindu Organizations:

Udhayanidhi’s comments ignited a firestorm of debate, with Hindu organizations and leaders condemning his views. Sanatana Dharma, often referred to as Hinduism, is a complex and diverse belief system deeply ingrained in India’s cultural and spiritual fabric. It is seen as an “eternal” religion, allowing followers to choose their gods and encompassing various duties incumbent upon Hindus, said Hindu organizations like ISKCON.

Udhayanidhi’s statement immediately drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leaders were quick enough to attribute these comments to the entire I.N.D.I.A group of parties. They said that the INDIA alliance has shown its true face which is Bharat Virodhi face and Hindu Virodhi face. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted Udhayanidhi, labeling him a “spoiled brat” who has never known honest work, and accused him of insulting thousands of Indians with his comments.

Congress leaders also condemn these comments:

Surprisingly, even leaders from the Congress party, an ally of Udhayanidhi’s DMK, criticized his remarks. Congress leader Rashid Alvi emphasized the importance of religious tolerance. He added that Our Constitution is secular because people from various religions stay in our country. He blamed the BJP for politicizing religion in recent years.

Udhayanidhi’s response to the criticism:

In response to the backlash, Udhayanidhi clarified that he had never called for the genocide of Sanatana Dharma followers but maintained his stance. He argued that he was speaking on behalf of the oppressed and marginalized who suffer due to the perceived inequalities propagated by the belief system.

This controversy highlights the delicate balance between freedom of expression and respecting diverse religious beliefs in India’s complex societal landscape. The debate over Udhayanidhi’s comments is likely to continue, serving as a reminder of the challenges in navigating religious sentiments in the country.