Gadar director says NTR will be perfect to play Tara Singh role

Gadar 2, the period action drama that hit the theatres in August, this year, has now emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood in recent times. Sunny Deol, the senior Bollywood superstar reprised his much-loved character Tara Singh in the film. The is a sequel to the 2001-released iconic film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The project also marked the star’s reunion with senior filmmaker Anil Sharma, after a long gap.

In an interview, director Anil Sharma extensively spoke about Gadar 2. Interviewer asked, From latest young actors who could play the role of much loved Tara Singh? This veteran director Anil Sharma had an interesting answer for this intriguing question. Director Anil Sharma smiled and stated that “I dont find anyone. No one could play the role of Tara Singh as phenomenal as Sunny Deol in Bollywood. But in south only Jr. NTR can play the role perfectly. He said “NTR Jaisa koi banda play kar sakta hai Tara Singh” As all time Industry hit director revealed NTR would be perfect choice for the role.

NTR is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The film is set to release on April 5th 2024.