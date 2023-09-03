Drama and War: Bigg Boss Season 7 Brings it all Soon on Star Maa

Get ready for the ultimate dose of drama and non-stop entertainment as “Bigg Boss” makes a grand comeback with its seventh season! If you thought the previous seasons were a rollercoaster of drama and fun, hold onto your seats because this new season promises to take it up a notch. The wait is almost over – mark your calendars for September 3rd, because that’s when the magic begins, on the Grand Launch Day at 7 pm.

Immerse yourself in a world where every moment is a burst of anticipation and every second is filled with “what is gonna happen now?”. From physical battles to jaw-dropping emotional twists, this season has it all. The excitement is real – what’s going to happen in that house next? We can assure you that it’s going to be a ride you won’t want to miss.

And let’s talk about the host – the charismatic, the incredible, the one and only King Nagarjuna! He’s back to rock your screens, bringing his own unique style (Also his new look) and charm to the Bigg Boss house. From every Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM, and those thrilling weekends at 9 PM, Nagarjuna is all set to be your perfect companion in this reality show journey.

For the die-hard fans who just can’t wait, here’s the icing on the cake – Disney Plus Hotstar is your gateway to 24/7 Bigg Boss fun. You won’t have to miss a single moment of drama, laughter, and suspense.

Get your fandom mode on, and gear up for a season that’s going to redefine entertainment yet again. The countdown has begun, and September 3rd can’t come soon enough – “Bigg Boss” Season 7 on Star Maa is all set to light up your screens and take you on a ride you’ll never forget!

CLICK HERE!! for “BIGG BOSS TELUGU 7” Promo.

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC