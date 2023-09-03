Can Bigg Boss 7 Regain Its Ratings and Charm with the “Ulta Pulta” Concept?

Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu is all set to launch today, and the makers have already released a promo with the novel “Ulta Pulta” (complete reversal) concept. There is now a discussion about whether the show’s seventh season can regain its ratings and charm with this fresh approach.

Exceptional ratings from Season 1 to Season 4:

The ratings of the show were exceptional from Season 1 to Season 4. Bigg Boss ratings have consistently piqued the audience’s interest. When Bigg Boss Season 1 was launched, viewers flocked to their television sets as NTR hosted the show, eager to witness his hosting skills. NTR lived up to expectations, and the show garnered impressive ratings during weekends. However, on weekdays, it registered lower ratings until Navdeep joined the house. Season 2, on the other hand, achieved record ratings both on weekdays and weekends, thanks to the Kaushal effect. In fact, Kaushal’s fans organized rallies on the streets of Hyderabad. While Nani displayed exemplary hosting skills in Season 2, Kaushal’s fans believed the host was biased against him. All of this converted to huge ratings for season 2. Due to the momentum generated by Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 maintained high ratings right from the start, with host Nagarjuna’s launch episode surpassing the ratings of NTR and Nani’s episodes. Nagarjuna’s hosting and the contestants’ gameplay earned Season 3 and 4 solid ratings.

Poor ratings for Season 5 and Dismal ratings for Season 6:

However, the ratings began to decline from Season 5, and Season 6 experienced poor ratings. Several factors contributed to the low ratings in the last season. The primary reason appears to be the show’s timing. While earlier seasons aired at 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, the previous season aired at 10 p.m., considered too late for a show of this nature. Another reason was that most of the contestants were unfamiliar faces to the general audience. The show originally thrived on the curiosity of how celebrities behave, but it later became a platform for unknown and relatively lesser-known figures from social media to enter mainstream entertainment, impacting the ratings.

Makers seem to have learned from their past mistakes and Season 7 may regain the ratings and charm:

As Season 7 approaches, there are reasons to be optimistic. Firstly, the makers secured the 9:30 p.m. weekday slot, a positive sign. Secondly, it seems they have recognized the importance of having prominent faces on the show. Reports suggest that some well-known celebrities will be part of this season. While there were rumors about replacing Nagarjuna as the host this time, it turned out to be just that – a rumor. Nagarjuna will continue to host Season 7. The makers are promising a new concept this time with the “Ulta Pulta” theme, aiming to impress the audience.

With just hours to go before the launch, we are on the verge of discovering whether the makers can indeed captivate the audience this time around.