Double iSmart Dimaakikirikiri Teaser To Blow Minds

Published on May 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Ram Pothineni is presently starring in Double iSmart under the direction of Puri Jagannadh who previously provided him the big break with iSmart Shankar. The duo is hoping to deliver a much bigger hit with the sequel which will be released at Pan India level.

Today, the makers unveiled a new poster that presents Ram in an action-packed avatar, as he is seen with fireworks in his hand. He wears an eye mask and a hat in the poster where we can see the teaser date. It will be out on May 15th, on the occasion of Ram’s birthday. As the poster suggests, the Dimaakikirikiri teaser is going to blow our minds.

The makers recently started a new and crucial schedule of the movie in Mumbai. As is known, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main villain in the movie being made under Puri Connects banner.

Vote for Future: Bad leaders are elected by Good Citizens who don't Vote
Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Analyzing Voting Patterns
