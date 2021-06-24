Cops playing Covid mind-game on Maoists?

Are the police playing a mind-game with the Maoists? For the past few days reports of top Maoist and Telangana state committee secretary Haribhushan alias Lakma Dada alias Yapa Narayana alias Jagan’s death due to Corona are doing rounds in the Khammam district. Though Maoists are denying this, there is a strong buzz that he died due to Covid complications and cardiac arrest.

While the police are saying that Haribhushan died in the Meena Gutta area of Sukma district, the Maoists are denying this. There are also reports that another key Maoist Kathi Mohan alias Dama Dada, who is associated with the education wing of the Maoists, too has died due to Corona. There are also reports that three more top Maoists are down with Corona. Already Madhukar, a top Naxal died while under treatment in Osmania Medical College.

Sources also say that top Maoists like Kukati Venkanna, Sharada, Sonu, Vinod, Nandu, Hidma, Moola Devender and others are down. Of These, Hidma is the kingpin of the recent attack on the CRPF which left over 20 people dead.

The police are keeping a close tab on the hospitals and medical shops in the Maoist infested areas to ensure that the Maoists do not get a supply of the medicines. At the same time, they are offering to provide treatment to the Maoists suffering from serious ailments, including Corona. The Maoists feel that the police are trying to step up psychological pressure on them in the name of Corona. The Maoists also refuted the claims that Haribhushan has died. They said that he is still alive.

However, police said that Covid is a serious problem among the Maoists and that several key leaders are down with Covid symptoms. Over 20 Maoists, who died have been cremated in the jungles of Dantewada, they said.