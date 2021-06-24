Finally, one sensible tweet from RGV, questioning Modi

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for controversial and sensational tweets, posted one sensible tweet questioning Modi on health facilities in the country. But, as always, he received mixed reaction from netizens. Details as follows.

It is known news that second wave of Corona virus hit the country hard and pulled down Modi’s image as the government could not contain the situation at appropriate time. RGV highlighted lack of medical facilities in the country and tweeted, “ Sirrr @narendramodi ji we have the worlds largest statue .We have worlds largest stadium. We had worlds largest election rallies. We had worlds largest religious gatherings . but we didnt have smallest medical facilities in 2nd wave. Will we have better in 3rd wave sir? “ . In fact RGV tweeted what was there in the minds of millions of Indians.

Sirrr @narendramodi ji we have the worlds largest statue 💃 We have worlds largest stadium💪We had worlds largest election rallies😘We had worlds largest religious gatherings 😍 but we didnt have smallest medical facilities in 2nd wave😢 Will we have better in 3rd wave sir? 😞 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 23, 2021

However, obviously Modi Bhakts criticised the tweet of RGV and blamed it on Congress party which ruled the country for decades. Some others pointed that health is a state subject and RGV should question YS Jagan and KCR if he really has guts. Some others reminded RGV, his previous statements that he has no intentions to serve people. But despite this negative comments from some, many people concurred with RGV questioning Modi.