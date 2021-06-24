Tollywood stars investing in Mumbai

After the Telugu cinema is expanding at a faster pace, most of the stars are keen to have a pan-Indian release for their upcoming projects. Prabhas is already a pan-Indian star and actors like NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and others are testing their luck with their upcoming projects. Prabhas is on a hunt for a lavish bungalow across the seaside in Mumbai. He is all set to invest a bomb and he will design a beautiful home in Mumbai as he needs to juggle between Hyderabad and Mumbai for his future projects. Ram Charan and Upasana purchased a lavish apartment in a prime locality in Mumbai last year.

Allu Arjun is keen to invest in Mumbai soon as he has pan-Indian films lined up. The actor also staged a hunt for a lavish property in Mumbai. Vijay Devarakonda who is a frequent visitor to Mumbai is also in plans to make Mumbai his second home. Top producer Dil Raju who is signing Bollywood projects is also keen to purchase a home in Mumbai. Some other actors who have pan-Indian plans are looking to invest big in Mumbai currently.