MAA elections: The reason behind Hema sudden entry revealed

Movie artist Association elections has become a hot topic In Film Nagar. Gone are those days when Movie artist Association used to elect all the members unanimously. Nowadays elections to this association is on par with any political election in terms of campaigning , strategies and verbal attacks. This time there are already four contestants aspiring for the post of President of Movie artistes Association. However there seems to be a specific reason behind Hema, the latest entry into the race, joining the fight.

Versatile artist Prakash Raj was the first one to announce his intention to contest the election this time and he is supposed to have the blessings of megastar family. Actor Manchu Vishnu is the next one to join the fight and he is the main opponent to Prakash Raj. When most of the people thought that the fight will be between these two , actress Jeevitha shocked everyone by announcing her intention to contest. The next day, actress Hema also announced her decision to contest.

As per Film Nagar reports, Hema did not have any plans to contest this time, but some bigwigs asked her to contest , only to nullify the impact of Jeevitha’s entry. Jeevitha certainly has some supporters and she may spoilsport the prospects of main contenders. So, by roping in Hema, who can significantly dent the prospects of Jeevitha, industry bigwigs are trying to nullify the impact of Jeevitha. However, Jeevitha, who is already secretary, is utilising her post to clear dues of the members to win their favour towards her in the upcoming election.

We need to wait and see how many more twists will unravel in due course of time.