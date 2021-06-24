Rs 2cr public money wasted on KCR’s grama sabha!

Telangana state government is in deep financial crisis due to Covid.

TRS government has put up government lands for sale in Hyderabad and districts for sale to raise funds.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should adopt austerity measures to tide over financial crisis. Instead he is wasting public money on useless things.

His government spent over Rs 2 crore on KCR’s gram sabha tamasha at Vasalamarri village in Bhongir district two days ago.

KCR hosted lunch for entire village for which Rs 25 lakh was spent.

For grama sabha and other arrangements for CM, ministers, top officials another Rs 1.75 crore was spent.

Had KCR sanctioned the same Rs 2crore to village development, the village would have got better roads, drainage etc instead of wasting public money in the name of grama sabha to discuss on village development.

Surprisingly, KCR taught villagers to save their money and don’t waste money on useless things in the meeting, who himself is famous for splurging money on demolishing existing buildings, construct huge buildings like Pragathi Bhavan, new Secretariat etc.