Ram thrilled with Lingusamy’s final narration

By
Telugu360
-
0

Energetic Star Ram is not in a hurry and when all the actors turned a signing spree, Ram has been waiting for an exciting script. He is in talks with Tamil director Lingusamy for an out and out mass entertainer that will be made in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously. The final script of the film is now locked and Ram is all super excited to kick-start the shoot of the movie. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and the shoot commences very soon.

Ram is all excited to join the sets of the film. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. A top Tamil actor is in talks for the role of the lead antagonist and the name would be announced soon. The makers will announce the details of the shoot soon.

