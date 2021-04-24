Corona in Arogyasri or KCR in Gandhi: A strange demand in TS

A strange demand has come up in Telangana from Covid patients over the issue of treatment to corona patients.

Corona patients are demanding Telangana government either to include corona treatment under Arogyasri or admit Telangana CM KCR in Gandhi Hospital for corona treatment.

Corona patients and their family members in Gandhi hospital are making this demand by holding placards in front of hospital.

They say the facilities in Gandhi hospital are poor and they want to get admitted in private hospitals but they cannot afford higher treatment costs in private hospitals..

For this reason they are demanding Telangana government to bring corona treatment under Arogyasri so that they can avail free treatment in private hospitals.

If not they are demanding government to admit CM KCR, who tested corona positive and undergoing treatment at his farmhouse, in Gandhi Hospital.

They say if KCR is admitted in Gandhi Hospital, officials will improve all facilities in Gandhi and they can get good treatment in Gandhi.

The demand and protests by corona patients in Gandhi has gone viral on social media platforms.