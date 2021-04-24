TPCC chief Uttam tested Covid positive, admitted in hospital!

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and Nalgonda Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy was tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (today).

He was admitted into AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for treatment.

Though Uttam preferred to remain in home isolation, doctors advised him to admit in hospital as his Covid symptoms were not mild.

Uttam has been campaigning for Congress in upcoming municipal polls in Nakrekal. Uttam also campaigned heavily in the recent Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

Majority of the leaders who campaigned in Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll were tested positive including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat, TRS leaders Koti Reddy etc.

For this reason, Uttam has been demanding postponement of municipal polls on April 30 as election rallies and meetings were leading to spread of coronavirus.

Uttam also lodged a complaint with Governor seeking postponement of elections on Friday (yesterday).

Exactly a day after this, Uttam testing positive came as a shock to Congress leaders and cadre.