Corona second wave taking a toll on Tollywood

The second wave of coronavirus brought enough amount of confusion among the Tollywood filmmakers. While the actors are strict on their stand to resume the shoots only after the pandemic calms down, the recent spread of the virus and the death rates makes it clear that the normalcy will not return anytime soon. Some of the producers are paying the salaries for the ongoing projects and the pre-production works of the films that did not start the shoots are put on hold. Apart from the financial stress, most of the Telugu film producers are in hunt for the vaccinations so that the major crew members get vaccinated and would be safe by the time the shoots resume.

There are multiple predictions about normalcy but some of the trade analysts say that the theatres will not reopen anytime soon. The audience will not return back to theatres before they take up both the shots of vaccination as per the initial predictions. Tollywood is badly hit for the second time and most of the producers are now left puzzled about the heaping interests and the release dates of their projects.

When it comes to pan-Indian projects, there are multiple predictions as the Hindi and other regional language markets need to reopen. On the whole, Tollywood is badly hit due to the second wave of coronavirus.