TDP AP follows KCR example, to check Covid centres

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao’s visits to Covid treatment centres have become an inspiration for the TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has called for State-wide visits by its MLAs, ex MLAs, MPs and others to visit and check the facilities being provided at the Covid hospitals all over the State today. Doubtless to say, KCR’s sudden shift from strictly staying at home to visiting Covid centres has raised political curiosity in Telugu States.

However, unfortunately for the ruling YSRCP in AP, KCR’s visits came as a big embarrassment. The AP CM has not given any priority to field visits since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu seized the occasion and came out with the plan to bring pressure on the Jagan Reddy regime by following KCR’s example.

However, the AP Government quickly responded to the TDP plan and the police put a close vigil on the movements of the TDP leaders all over the State. Already, Palacole MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu was placed under house arrest with the officials informing him not to come out his residence today.

The police have begun to monitor the movements of ex Ministers Atchannaidu, Devineni Uma, Kollu Ravindra and scores of others.