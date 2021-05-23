KCR, Jagan not to support Farmers’ “All India Black Day” on May 26!

The leaders of as many as 12 opposition parties across the country on Sunday backed the “All India Black Day” called by farmers organisations on May 26 to protest against the Narendra Modi government’s controversial anti-farm laws.

Among those who supported farmers organisations included Chief Ministers of five states.

But Chief Ministers of Telugu States decided to stay away from supporting Black Day.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy did not extend support to the farmers protest.

A joint statement was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former PM HD Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in support of farmers.

KCR and Jagan initially opposed Centre’s farm laws last year and even extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions last year.

However, both KCR and Jagan are maintaining silence on farm laws after they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.