Corona +ve case in Tirupati, total 8 cases in AP

A person just returned from London tested +ve for coronavirus in Tirupati town. Following this, the local authorities imposed additional restrictions on the people in the temple town. The infected person is placed in quarantine and is being given necessary treatment. Officials began tracing persons who came in contact with him ever since he landed in India. Contact tracing has become indeed difficult with the local administration not being sufficiently equipped for the task.

Despite the spread of corona cases in all major towns, AP is still in stage 2 of outbreak. Vizag situation is threatening to slip into stage 3 where community level transmission may increase number of cases in a multiplier effect. This is why Ministers are closing the monitoring the situation there. The borders are sealed. Heavy lockdown is being enforced. At many places in the state, the police are using force and even beating up violators of lockdowns.

The total number of corona cases is 8 so far. But there are still fears that the state may face danger because of arrival of 15,000 foreign returnees. Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Secretary asked State governments to give details of places visited and persons met by infected persons.