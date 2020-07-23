Coronavirus break: Star actors and directors gearing up for a solid lineup

The coronavirus outbreak brought the shoots to a halt. All the current projects of stars are kept on hold. Taking good use of the break, several top directors penned interesting scripts. Director Koratala Siva who is struck with Acharya for years is not ready to repeat his mistakes. He penned couple of scripts and he is meeting Allu Arjun soon. Koratala Siva is also in touch with Mahesh Babu for a movie. One among them would be zeroed after the release of Acharya.

After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, every top actor is ready to work with Trivikram. He completed the script work of NTR’s film and he is working on one more script. Trivikram will easily complete one more film before he starts NTR’s film. Top actor Ram Charan gave his nod for Vamshi Paidipally. He is also holding talks with Venky Kudumula for a romantic entertainer. Venkatesh needs to join the shoot of F3 and he is holding talks with Trivikram Srinivas.

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh will complete one more project before he joins Rajamouli’s film. Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi are the available options. Allu Arjun is holding talks with Sriram Venu, Koratala Siva and AR Murugadoss after Pushpa. Young directors Maruthi, Kishore Tirumala, Ajay Bhupathi, Venky Kudumula, Venky Atluri, Shiva Nirvana, Merlapaka Gandhi and others penned two scripts each during this break. The coronavirus season made the actors and directors set up a bunch of projects after completing their current commitments.