Coronavirus scare: Tollywood to be shut till April

The fear of coronavirus is gripping each corner of the globe and the impact is going high every single day. Tollywood is completely shut till the end of this month and as per the early estimates, Tollywood will continue to be shut till the end of April. With the number of cases going high, it would not be possible in a week or two to prevent the virus. The whole country is left scared as there is no vaccination for the deadly virus. It is just sitting at home to fight against coronavirus.

Several bigwigs of Tollywood met recently and discussed about the impact and future plans. All the producers will meet once again to discuss about the shoots, updated release dates once the impact of coronavirus comes down. As of now, April remains shut and several films will miss their announced release dates. All the theatres and movie plexes across the country are shut until the end of March.