CM warning to sellers on prices of commodities

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has take serious view of the rumours going on about prices of essential commodities going up beyond the reach of common man. He has now given a firm warning to all those who are playing gimmicks to hike the prices of commodities in this panic situation due to virus epidemic. Stringent action would be taken if anybody is spreading fake reports to hike the prices and take huge benefit out of the corona virus fears among the public.

CM Jagan told the people that there is no scarcity for essential commodities which are made available in the shops. If anybody hikes prices, the information may be passed on to the officials who will take immediate action. CM instructed the officials to keep a close vigil on prices and the Village Secretariats should closely monitor the situation.

Jagan also advised the public to be careful in the use of masks. Each mask should be changed every five years. The used masks should be carefully disposed off so as to avoid any ill effects. CM held a video conference with District Collectors and Police officers today.