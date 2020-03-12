Coronavirus turns a spoilsport for Nithiin’s destination wedding

Coronavirus left the world scared and the deadly virus had a massive impact affecting close to 100 countries. Young actor Nithiin planned for a destination wedding which was scheduled for April 16th in Dubai. With all the arrangements done, the venue is now shifted after their families are left worried about the coronavirus scare. Nithiin’s wedding may take place in Hyderabad and the possibilities are now being worked out.

Nithiin and his family are considering couple of lavish resorts located across the outskirts of Hyderabad. The wedding is planned on April 16th and the reception takes place on April 21st. Nithiin is finally tying the knot for his girlfriend Shalini. The duo is in a relationship from the past six years. Nithiin is now busy completing the shoot of Rang De which is planned for July release. The actor will take a month’s break for his wedding and will join the shoot of Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check right after his wedding.