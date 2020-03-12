Bellamkonda Alludu Adhurs Release Date Locked

Hero Bellamkonda Srinivas is back to form with his last film Rakshasudu turning out to be a super hit. He is currently starring in an out and out entertainer under the direction of Santhosh Srinivas. Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel are the heroines in the film made under Sumanth Movie Productions.

Today, the makers released title poster of BSS8 and they have also locked the release date. The film titled Alludu Adhurs will grace the theaters on April 30th. The title poster shows Bellamkonda enjoying the company of girls around him.

There are good number of films releasing in summer and now Alludu Adhurs joins the list. The film’s shoot is underway in Hyderabad. Devi Sri Prasad is rendering tunes.