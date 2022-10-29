Corruption reached its peak in YSRCP rule, say TDP leaders

Former minister and senior TDP leader, Pattipati Pulla Rao, and the vice-president of the state party unit, Buragadda Veda Vyas on Saturday said that the financial condition of the State has touched the bottom level after Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister.

The hospitals are sending back the patients without treatment as the government is not making payments under the Aarogyasri scheme. It is a fact that lakhs of rupees are being paid as salaries to the employees of the media houses owned by Jagan, the TDP leaders told media persons at the party headquarters here.

“The people of the State are now witnessing how the administration functions if an economic offender becomes a Chief Minister,” Pulla Rao said.

No other State in the country is witnessing such a situation, Pulla Rao felt and said that the Rythu Bharosa centres are not functioning impartially in any corner of the State. The former minister is of the strong opinion that the three capital issue is a big drama being utilised only for political purposes and that the very idea is not possible for implementation.

Stating that the people of the State accepted Amaravathi as the capital long ago, Pulla Rao said that the people in the Rayalaseema region do not have any respect for the ruling YSRCP. “Is it not a fact that Jagan too openly declared that Amaravati is the capital of the State and that he is building his residence here,” the former minister asked.

The people of the State are eagerly waiting to send home Jagan at the earliest possible as they are not in a position to bear his rule any longer, he said. Jagan always utters blatant lies and his statement on the pending dues of Aarogya Sri are the classic example of this. “At least Rs 600 cr is to be paid to various hospitals in the State under this scheme,” Pulla Rao pointed out.

The YSRCP government knows only demolitions but not constructions, Pulla Rao observed and said that except for political gains, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has till now not taken any measures with regard to the development sector. People will no longer believe Jagan, he added.