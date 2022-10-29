Revanth questions on why MLAs phones were not seized

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy questioned the State government for not seizing the mobile phones of the four MLAs, who were attempted for bribes. He wanted to know why the investigating police have not seized their mobile phones to know the facts.

He felt that the alleged trap was executed under the supervision of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT minister K T Rama Rao. He further said that these two are to be named as A1 and A2 in the case for conspiracy.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that the TRS and the BJP have planned this game to divert the attention of the people from the Munugode Assembly by-election and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said people were looking for the Congress leadership both in Telangana and the nation.

The Congress leader claimed that people of all sections were looking towards Rahul Gandhi to lead the nation. The turn out of the people for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in every state was shaking the leadership of the TRS in Telangana and BJP at the Centre, he said.

He also alleged that both the BJP and the TRS had joined hands in Munugode by-election and were leading misleading campaigns against the Congress. The two parties were doing everything to divert the Congress supporters in the segment as the Congress Party’s victory would definitely give a big shock to the two ruling parties, Revanth Reddy asserted.