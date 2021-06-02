Court cases can’t stop Capital shifting: Vijay Sai

It is well known the cases filed by the farmers and opposition parties against the Capital shifting have been seen as hurdles for the ruling YSRCP’s plan to move to Visakhapatnam. The High Court has already asked the Government not to shift the Executive Capital till after all the cases were disposed of.

However, YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy once again came before the public and announced that very soon, they were going to shift the Capital to Vizag. The court cases can’t stop the shifting of the Executive Capital. His final logic is that the Chief Minister can carry out his duties from any part of the State.

Two years were over since Mr. Jagan Reddy took over as the CM. Even before the elections itself, the YSRCP had some plans to cancel the Amaravati Capital City project. When this subject stirred negative reaction from the public, the CM and his party leaders said at that time that there would be no question of sabotaging Amaravati.

However, in the name of the decentralisation and three capitals, the Executive Capital was proposed to be shifted to Vizag. The CM tried to hasten this shift last summer itself. This year, summer is coming to a close. Again, the YCP leaders are dropping hints at their CM functioning from Vizag soon considering it as Executive Capital regardless of the court’s orders.